Summary

  • Windows 11's KB5053598 update fixes File Explorer issues
  • Fixes include HDD as SSD mislabel, color bugs, and improved performance
  • Updates not available to all users immediately, will roll out gradually

Have you encountered some infuriating bugs while using Windows 11's File Explorer? If so, today may be your lucky day. For Patch Tuesday, the company has rolled out a plethora of fixes for some of its more annoying bugs.

Windows 11 update tracker image
Related
Windows 11 update tracker: Download and install the latest update

We're tracking all the Windows 11 updates for you.

1

Windows 11 24H2's KB5053598 update includes File Explorer fixes

In a post on Microsoft Support, the company details what to expect from the update. On the surface, it looks a little boring—it appears to just be a security patch. However, the notes do mention that the KB5053598 update will also introduce the KB5052093 patch that has gone through the Preview build and is now ready for release, and that patch is quite a bit more interesting.

Of note are some nice fixes to some annoying issues. For example, Windows 11 sometimes labels an HDD as an SSD, which has been rectified. There was also a weird color mismatch bug with the Start menu when you opened the account manager flyout menu.

However, the crown for the most fixes goes to File Explorer, which received some performance tweaks for loading huge folders, a fix for a non-responsive address bar, and better context menu support for cloud files.

Here's the full rundown for KB5052093:

Older operating systems get standard fixes

Unfortunately, if you're hoping that your older operating system also got a big update, you'll be disappointed. It appears that older Windows 11 versions and all versions of Windows 10 received security fixes as standard. Still, it's worth updating them to keep your computer secure.

Here's a list of all the updates:

Windows version

Build number

Changelog

Supported editions

Manual Download

Windows 11 24H2

26100.3194

KB5053598

All editions

Microsoft Update Catalog

Windows 11 23H2

22631.4890

KB5053602

All editions

Microsoft Update Catalog

Windows 11 22H2

22621.4890

KB5053602

All editions

Microsoft Update Catalog

Windows 10 22H2

19045.5487

KB5053606

All editions

Microsoft Update Catalog

Windows 10 21H2

19044.5487

KB5053606

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021

Microsoft Update Catalog