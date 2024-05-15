Key Takeaways The Microsoft event on May 20 will include new Surface devices with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series chips.

Expect OLED displays on the Surface Pro 10, a redesigned Surface Laptop 6, and a wave of Snapdragon X Elite laptops from major manufacturers.

Windows 11 version 24H2 will bring AI improvements to better support Arm devices.

Microsoft is set to hold an event next Monday, May 20. We've known about it for a while, and we also know it's going to be big. Ever since Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon X Elite chipset at the tail-end of last year, excitement has been building up around Windows on Arm, and it's all going to culminate in this event that's kind of unprecedented in recent history. There are some big news coming our way in less than a week's time, so let's break down our expectations.

Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6

The ones you actually want

Microsoft introduced the Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business back in March, but what we're getting on May 20 is a different thing entirely. While they have similar names, the consumer versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 will be radically different, starting on the inside.

These will be some of the first devices to launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series of chips, spearheaded by the Snapdragon X Elite. This is the first truly high-end computer chip from Qualcomm, based on the Oryon cores developed by Nuvia, which Qualcomm acquired. It promises to outperform both Intel and AMD in many benchmarks, so things are definitely exciting. There may also be models with the more affordable Snapdragon X Plus chip, but even that one is faster than the Apple M3, according to Qualcomm.

On top of that, the Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10 for consumers will have some notable differences on the outside, too. It's expected that the Surface Pro 10 will be the first model to use an OLED display rather than an LCD, offering even more vibrant visuals and better HDR support. Because OLED panels are self-emissive, you get deeper blacks, more vivid colors, and depending on what you're viewing, you might even get better battery life.

Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop 6 will have the first significant redesign ever for the lineup. The laptop will have smaller bezels, which have been a longstanding issue with the Surface Laptop series. You'll also see rounded corners similar to the Surface Laptop Studio, along with a haptic touchpad borrowed from that same laptop.

These will easily be some of the most exciting Surface products in years, and it's definitely worth getting excited about them.

A lot of Snapdragon X Elite laptops

HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, and Samsung are all in for the ride

But Microsoft isn't the only one introducing new laptops with the Snapdragon X Elite. This isn't just a Surface event, it's a Microsoft event focused on Windows and its devices. And we already know that Microsoft won't be taking the stage alone. Every major manufacturer, including HP, Lenovo, Dell, and Asus, has expressed support and interest in the Snapdragon X platform. You can expect to see a wave of laptops announced on this day.

In fact, we've seen signs of a few of these devices already. A Snapdragon-powered Lenovo laptop already made the rounds a few weeks ago, and it looks fairly promising. Likewise, Dell was recently reported to be planning a Snapdragon version of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus, and we've also heard rumors of a Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge, which will also be powered by Snapdragon. Meanwhile, Asus has officially announced it will be at the event with a laptop of its own.

All of these laptops show that Microsoft partners are confident in the Snapdragon X Elite in a way they haven't been before, and it's going to be exciting to see all these great PCs come to market. There might be even more, too.

Windows 11 version 24H2

And the new AI Explorer

Finally, of course, there's going to be a big focus on Windows itself, since it will be at the heart of these new devices. While we've been testing a lot of the changes in this update already through the Windows Insider Program, there are some extra things you can expect to hear about.

First off, Microsoft will probably detail the improvements it made to Windows to make it better on Arm. Emulation has long been one of the problems of the platform, especially since so many apps aren't native to Arm devices yet. But when Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon X Elite, Microsoft promised improvements in the next Windows release, and that update is launching alongside the new Snapdragon X Elite laptops so they can take full advantage of it. So you can expect to hear more about that.

But the real big focus is going to be AI. Not only has Microsoft been leaning more and more on AI, but the Snapdragon X Elite is going to be the best AI processor we've seen in a Windows laptop so far, so these two things go hand-in-hand. The one feature we've heard the most about has been referred to as "AI Explorer", and it's a capability that will allow Windows to surface anything you've worked on in the past by simply searching for related keywords. An example that's often been given in reports is asking Windows to show you a document about dinosaurs you worked on a week ago. Windows can then surface every instead of the word "dinosaur" in pages and documents you looked at in that period to bring you the right results.

It's likely there's a lot more to this, and with Microsoft Build starting the day after this event, that's no coincidence. You can expect something big coming to Windows with the next update, and Microsoft has done a pretty good job keeping it a secret thus far.

Microsoft will probably go over some features we already know about, too, like improvements to how the OS handles archive file types, tighter Windows 365 integration, and more.

It's an exciting time for Windows fans

If you're a fan of Windows, you've probably been excited about the prospect of Windows on Arm ever since Microsoft introduced the idea back in 2016 (we're not counting Windows RT here). Arm processors can deliver efficiency and battery life that typical AMD and Intel chips just can't match, and they allow devices to be thinner and lighter. But until now, that kind of experience on PC came at the cost of performance and app compatibility. But things are taking a turn for the better, and this powerful new hardware, combined with support from all these manufacturers and Microsoft, means we could finally get Windows laptops that rival Apple Silicon Macs. I, for one, can't wait to see it all unfold.