Key Takeaways Ex-Microsoft employee criticizes Windows 11 Start Menu for slow performance with high-end hardware.

Post gains traction with Microsoft VP offering help, potentially leading to improvements.

Incident may prompt Microsoft to enhance Windows 11 Start menu based on user feedback.

Ever since Windows 11's release, people have not been happy with its Start menu. People have used apps like StartAllBack and Start11 to enhance the Windows 11 Start menu to re-add some of its missing features, but Microsoft itself hasn't really taken note. However, all of that might change, and all because an ex-Microsoft employee mocked the Start menu on X.

An ex-Microsoft employee calls the Windows 11 Start Menu "comically bad"

Things kicked off when ex-Microsoft employee Andy Young on X made a post criticizing the Start menu. He notes that his hardware is very much up to speed, with a Core i9 CPU and 128 GB of RAM, and yet the Start menu still took longer than he liked to process things.

In a separate post, he is quick to rectify that he loves Windows, and doesn't lament his work for it. Instead, he wants Windows to be "as good as it once was," which anyone who still isn't over Windows XP can likely relate to. Still, he's keen to discuss the Start menu's shortcomings to anyone interested:

Microsoft takes note of Andy Young's post

With over 600 reposts and 6000 likes on his original post, it wasn't long until Microsoft took note of Andy Young's lamentations. Scott Hanselman, the VP of Developer Community at Microsoft, swooped into the replies to offer their aid. However, it seems that Andy was already in the process of getting things fixed:

Hopefully this will be the spark that Microsoft needs to get the Windows 11 Start menu back to its former glory.