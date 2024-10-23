Key Takeaways Windows Update installation is faster and takes up less CPU time on 24H2.

Restart time is reduced by 39.7% and CPU usage by 15.3% with 24H2.

After 18 months without updates, 24H2 is 43.6% faster to install, and CPU usage is 25% less.

I don't know about you, but I find Windows updates a bit of a chore. Sure, they can bring in some nice new features and protect my PC from security threats, but they can hog resources and act like a general pain throughout the installation process. Fortunately, if Microsoft has finally played its cards right, Windows updates will become a far more tolerable process overall, including a reduced impact on your CPU.

As announced on the Microsoft Tech Community, the Redmond giant has been hard at work making Windows Update take less time and use up less CPU. They made some tweaks starting with Windows 11 24H2 that improves how Windows updates are installed. After the tweaks, they did a test where they applied a Windows update on a typical PC and compared it to the speeds they saw in 22H2:

Improvement % Change Installation time 45.6% faster Restart time 39.7% faster CPU usage time (Windows Update) 15.3% less

They then did a second test where they took a PC that hadn't been updated in 18 months and brought it up to speed. Again, they compared 24H2's speed to 22H2:

Improvement % Change Installation time 43.6% faster Restart time 33.5% faster CPU usage time (Windows Update) 25% less

From these tests, it seems that Microsoft has finally made Windows Update less of a pain to install. Of course, controlled environments in a computer lab are always second to real-world experience, so we'll have to wait and see if Windows 11 users will enjoy the improvements that Microsoft saw in its tests. Here's hoping that Microsoft has hit the nail on the head and made updating Windows a lot less annoying with 24H2...that is, if Windows 24H2 even works on your PC right now.