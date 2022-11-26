Microsoft Modern Webcam Microsoft Modern Webcam $39.99 $69.99 Save $30 The Microsoft Modern Webcam is a modern 1080p camera with HDR support and certified for use with Teams. $39.99 at Amazon

We have seen some stellar Black Friday deals on computer products over the past couple of weeks. With Black Friday weekend upon us, the deals are just starting to heat up, which means plenty more discounts on laptops, desktops, and accessories. While most laptops come with webcams, most aren't that good, and if you own a desktop, then you'll probably know the pain of the manufacturer not including one with your unit.

Now, if you've been looking to either upgrade your current webcam or buy a new one, the Microsoft Modern Webcam is a great option. Its 1080p resolution sensor will offer relatively clear images, and it has auto-adjusting white balance and exposure compensation. It is also certified for use with Teams and Zoom right out of the box. When connecting to either service, an LED light will appear on the camera, letting you know that it is operational.

In addition to its good optics, it also has a noise-canceling microphone that will reduce unwanted background noise while you're on a video call or conference. Furthermore, it has a versatile mounting solution, making it perfect for your desktop computer, monitor, or laptop. Those worried about personal privacy will be happy to know that this webcam features a physical lens cover that can be slid over the camera lens when you want to ensure privacy.

Now, the best thing about this webcam is that it is now being discounted by $30, reduced to just $39.99 for a limited time during Black Friday. Of course, if you're looking for something a little better than the Modern Webcam, you'll want to check out our round-up of featuring some of the best webcams of 2022.