An original IBM PC XT and Pentium successfully ran the open-source version of MS-DOS 4.0.

Recent projects backporting Windows 98 apps to Windows 95 offer even more nostalgia for retro PC fans.

Before Windows got its windows, Microsoft used an operating system called DOS. It didn't look fancy, as it was about as graphically intense as the current-day Command Prompt, but it still laid the foundation for the Windows PCs we use today. Now, Microsoft, in collaboration with IBM, has released all of MS-DOS 4.0's onto GitHub, thus allowing people to archive and use this amazing piece of technological history.

Microsoft makes MS-DOS 4.0 open-source

Image Credit: Microsoft

As announced in the Microsoft Open Source blog under the title "Open sourcing MS-DOS 4.0", Microsoft's Scott Hanselman and Jeff Wilcox go into detail as to how this project came to be. As it turns out, one Connor "Starfrost" Hyde actually had floppy disks with unreleased beta binaries from MS-DOS 4.0 in his collection. As such, he contacted Microsoft in hopes that he could get the operating system an open-source license.

It was a little thicker than usual getting MS-DOS 4.0 an open-source license, as some of the code wasn't even Microsoft's. At the time, IBM had helped pitch in some code to get it up and running. However, the code is now finally released on GitHub, and Microsoft has had some good success getting it running despite being 36 years old:

If you’d like to run this software yourself and explore, we have successfully run it directly on an original IBM PC XT, a newer Pentium, and within the open source PCem and 86box emulators.

A good month for retro PC fans

If all this talk of MS-DOS 4 has gotten you all nostalgic, then we have even more good news for you. Earlier this month, someone undertook the mammoth task of backporting thousands of Windows 98 apps into Windows 95 by implementing .NET into the latter. As such, if there's any a good time to boot up those virtual machines (or those ancient pieces of hardware), it's now.