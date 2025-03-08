AI tools being used in the game development process are nothing new. We're hearing more about AI these days, but the truth is that there have been AI tools used in games for years. There have been several new generative AI tools causing an uproar across all technology. These are the tools that are being pitched as the future of technology and creativity, the ones that will be able to cut the 'gruel' out of the grueling process that is developing any kind of art, games included.

I don't buy that pitch, but Microsoft certainly has. The Xbox and Windows company is putting billions behind developing generative AI tools, and recently, Microsoft revealed the generative AI tool it has been developing for its games business. Muse AI is the name of the new tool, and, according to Microsoft, its main use will be "gameplay ideation," though the claims made about what it can be used for don't stop there.

It's also claimed that Muse will be useful for games preservation, and that, above all else, Muse can "boost creativity and open up new possibilities." Microsoft can make all the claims it wants to about Muse, but to me (as you might've guessed from the title) it all sounds like a lie. Here's why.

Trust me, game developers don't need Muse's help to come up with ideas

Just because you don't see them, doesn't mean they aren't there