If you're still on Windows 10, you may have noticed that something new appeared on your operating system after doing a Windows update. The newest update brings in the brand new Outlook app, which Microsoft is using to replace the old Mail and Calendar apps. There's just one problem: it's not great.

The new Outlook app on Windows 10 is here, and it could be better

Megan Ellis/XDA

As part of the last Patch Tuesday, Windows 10 users received an update that installed the new Outlook app. The problem is that the new app is garnering zero fans, to the point where someone created a third-party tool that actively blocks Outlook from installing itself.

Now that the app is here, people on the Windows 10 subreddit have been giving it a spin. And boy, are they not happy.

People are beginning to notice that the app's performance is slower than the original Mail app. It's also storing emails on the cloud, which isn't great for people who are privacy-minded. On top of all that, the new Outlook app weaves in ads amongst your actual emails.

