If you've ever prepared something for a big event but forgot to use it, don't worry; you're in good company. Even Microsoft is subject to this kind of issue, as shown in a recent update to Windows 11. The company is boasting that the update brings in an "updated Windows setup experience," but in actuality, the UI has been sitting dormant for a decade now.

Microsoft's "new" UI change during Windows setup

Image Credit: Microsoft

As noted on the Windows Insider blog, the newest Canary patch for Windows 11 comes with a slew of new features. The Canary branch is the first port of call for all Windows updates, and it's where you'll find the first instance of these updates being released to the public for testing. One of these new features is titled "Updated Windows Setup Experience", and is explained as such:

We are refreshing Windows OS Media Setup with a much cleaner and more modern design. All of the same features will continue to be supported in the bare-metal (clean) OS Iinstallation experience, including unattended support, but will now be consistent with the current upgrade and installation experience available for the devices already running the Windows OS.

However, as noted by Windows Central, some users thought the new UI looked a bit strange; almost as if it was developed during Windows 8's era. Turns out, that's exactly what happened; Microsoft developed the new UI, added it to Windows years ago, and then forgot to flip the switch until this Windows 11 build. This is further proven by users finding and enabling this UI as far back as Windows 10 builds dating from 2014. As such, if you see this screen while setting up a new PC, just know that it has taken a decade to finally arrive on your computer.