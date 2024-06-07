Key Takeaways Microsoft is gearing up for a "new wave" of Copilot+ devices, this time with a focus on commercial use.

The company plans to expand its product portfolio to attract business customers starting in August.

This shift marks a departure from the consumer-centric approach, showing Microsoft's keen interest in the corporate sector.

The newest wave of Copilot+ devices is still hot off the factory production line, but Microsoft wants to keep the momentum going. If everything goes Microsoft's way, you won't have to wait long to see new Copilot+ devices, as a "new wave" has been scheduled to appear around August-September time. And in an interesting move, it seems that Microsoft will be advertising its new AI-powered service to a whole new demographic this time.

Microsoft is planning a "new wave" of Copilot+ devices, and they're coming very soon

As reported by the German website WinFuture, the Computex 2024 event has just wrapped up, with manufacturers showing off all of their new Copilot+-compatible hardware. However, before those devices even managed to hit the shelves, there was talk of a "new wave" of Copilot+ devices currently being buuilt, and these will have a different focus from the consumer models we saw at the technology trade fair. As WinFuture puts it (translated from German):

In contrast to the past, the focus will be on introducing new products for use in a commercial environment, meaning that the company wants to appeal more to business customers. After launching primarily with consumer devices in June, the company plans to follow up with products for corporate customers from August and is already working on an attractive portfolio in this regard, according to Qualcomm representatives.

Microsoft's next strategy: convince businesses to use Copilot+

This is an interesting, if not rapid change in strategy for Microsoft. Since the Copilot+ feature was announced, we've only how the tool can help the everyday consumer. Sure, there were features in there that could aid productivity as a whole, but it has always been on a personal level. As such, it didn't catch the interest of companies, which were seemingly left out of the equation for now.

With this new information, it seems that's about to change. With the consumer models releasing into the wild, it makes sense for Microsoft to now focus on how Copilot+ can help businesses get their work done faster and more efficiently. It's unclear if Microsoft aims to do this by dressing up its consumer features in a way that appeals to companies, or if it has a few more features up its sleeve. Regardless of which route it takes, we likely won't have to wait long to see what Microsoft has planned for the business scene.