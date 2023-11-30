Key Takeaways Major nerf to Microsoft Rewards: Daily search rewards on Edge browser removed, several rewards reduced to single digits.

Lack of communication: Uncertain future for Microsoft Rewards, discontent among users, speculation on winding down the program.

Program evolution: Microsoft evaluates changes for fairness, aims to provide value, monitors feedback from loyal members.

Microsoft Rewards is a program through which the Redmond tech firm awards digital points to its customers for using its services like Edge, Bing, Windows, Xbox, and more. These points can then be redeemed to earn rewards such as gift cards for Roblox, League of Legends, Overwatch, and Diablo IV, among other items. Over time, Microsoft has evolved this program, but now, it is making changes that will likely cause displeasure among its userbase.

In what is seemingly a major nerf to the program, Microsoft has removed daily search rewards for using its Edge browser. Previously, you could earn up to 20 points per day in the U.S. by searching through Bing in Microsoft Edge, but now, this capability has been removed completely. Similarly, rewards which previously netted you five or 10 points have been reduced to a single point.

In a statement to Windows Latest, Microsoft confirmed the change, but did not dive into the particular reasoning behind this decision:

Over the last few years, the Microsoft Rewards program has regularly evolved to reflect our growth and expansion. We evaluate every change for consistency and fairness, tuning the methods and frequency through which our members can earn points. Whether searching with Bing, browsing with Edge, playing on Xbox, or making purchases in the Microsoft store, we know our members take delight in the added incentive the Microsoft Rewards program offers. We aim to grow in ways that continue to provide value to our members, and we eagerly monitor feedback to ensure satisfaction. We appreciate the enthusiasm and loyalty of our Microsoft Rewards members and remain excited for the program’s future.

Looking at the fairly corporate language of the statement, the future of Microsoft Rewards seems a bit uncertain right now. In addition, the lack of formal communication regarding the process has also caused discontent among users of the service, with many taking to Reddit to complain. While Microsoft has not explicitly said that it is winding down its Rewards program, the move has left many wondering if this move is just a stepping stone in that process.