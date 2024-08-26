Key Takeaways Microsoft has reversed course on its plan to deprecate Control Panel, with unclear future plans now in place.

Control Panel remains in Windows for now, with settings gradually migrating to the more modern Windows Settings app.

IT admins should start considering the transition to Windows Settings, as Control Panel's future remains uncertain.

A few days ago, Microsoft updated its Windows system configuration tools documentation to indicate that the company is finally getting rid of Control Panel in its operating system. Some top Redmond personnel had already hinted at the demise of the software in the past, but this was the first time that the firm had confirmed such plans. Naturally, this sparked a debate among Windows users about whether the Windows Settings app could ever truly replace Control Panel, and it now seems like Microsoft isn't sure either.

Wait, has Microsoft reversed course?

As spotted by Neowin, Microsoft has once again updated its support article for system configuration tools, and surprisingly, it no longer says that the Control Panel is being deprecated in favor of the more modern Windows Settings app. Instead, the text now reads as follows:

The Control Panel is a feature that's been part of Windows for a long time. It provides a centralized location to view and manipulate system settings and controls. Through a series of applets, you can adjust various options ranging from system time and date to hardware settings, network configurations, and more. Many of the settings in Control Panel are in the process of being migrated to the Settings app, which offers a more modern and streamlined experience.

It's evident that Microsoft isn't ready to fully kill off Control Panel after all, at least for now.

So what does all of this mean?

While the Redmond tech firm isn't ready to flip the kill switch on Control Panel just yet, it's clear that it is a part of the company's roadmap. The previous text which clearly confirmed the eventual deprecation of the software indicates that the firm may prioritize migrating all Control Panel features to Windows Settings down the line. A tip in the support article emphasizes that Control Panel exists primarily for compatibility reasons and in order to access some capabilities that haven't been transitioned to its modern app yet. With that in mind, now might be the right time to begin planning your migration to Windows Settings, especially if you're an IT admin.