The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is quite a decent device, coming with a Snapdragon X Elite chipset, the Copilot+ suite of AI features, and even an OLED display option. When we reviewed the hardware back in June 2024, we praised it for the mouthwatering display, battery life, performance, and the Flex keyboard. That said, we did highlight some concerns, including fewer color options for the keyboard, the death of Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA), and a weak Copilot+ offering. Now, potential consumers of the Surface Pro 11 may have to consider another item before they decide to pull the trigger on this purchase.

Farewell, Surface Pro 11 charger

As spotted by Windows Central, Microsoft has stopped bundling the power adapter when shipping the Surface Pro 11 on its website. This change seems to be limited to the European Union (EU) markets only, where customers are now required to fork out an additional €90/£80 if they want a 65W USB-C charger separately. That said, the accessory is currently 50% off across all affected markets, which means that potential customers have to pay €45/£40.

The reason behind this change in packaging is the EU's 2022 Radio Equipment Directive, which restricts vendors from bundling standard chargers with mobiles and laptops. The move is designed to curb e-waste that arises from often-unneeded accessories being shipped with each new device. The rationale is that consumers can simply reuse old chargers instead of getting new ones for each device. It is also important to note that the Surface Laptop 7 still ships with a charger, and this is because the European directive exempts laptop from this mandate.

As it currently stands, the Surface Pro 11 being sold in Europe will only include the device itself and a quickstart guide in its packaging moving forward. If you are looking to purchase a Surface Pro 11, you should probably ensure that you have a decent USB-C charger lying around - the Surface Laptop 7's charger can also power the Pro 11. The latest change does not apply to other markets, such as the U.S., where the hardware does come with an included power supply.