There are a lot of great Microsoft Office alternatives out there, but you can't beat the original when it comes to features. The only problem with Office is the price, which comes in well ahead of its competitors. While you can go for a subscription service like Microsoft 365, you'll perpetually be paying for the service as long as you use it.

With that said, if you're looking for a one time purchase that's going to provide the most complete experience, you're going to want to go with Office 2021 Professional. The software suite includes everything you need to be productive and get work done with apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. While this bundle typically costs $440, you can now take advantage of this deal that drops the price down to just $60 and includes two lifetime licenses.

While there are two codes in this bundle, you're going to want to purchase the one that fits your needs. Stack Social has provided two, one for Windows and another for Mac. Regardless of which one you choose, you'll get two codes that can be used to gain full access to Microsoft's powerful software suite. You'll also want to make sure you have a compatible computer to run this software.

Mac users will need to be running at least macOS Monterey and PC users will need to at least be running Windows 10. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this deal. You're getting access to one of the best productivity software suites available at a severely reduced price. So if you've been looking to grab a couple Office licenses for your home or office, this is going to be the deal for you.