If you're like me, you'll likely enjoy grabbing Office as a whole package instead of paying a subscription fee. While the lower price of a monthly sub looks tempting in the short term, there are people out there who are still getting mileage from versions of Office from the late 2010s which would have cost them a fortune if they used a subscription model. If you want a version of Office you can buy to keep, Microsoft has announced the release of Office 2024, and you don't need to sub for it.

Microsoft releases Office 2024 for the general public

As announced on the Microsoft 365 blog, you can now grab yourself a copy of Office 2024. Unlike Microsoft 365, this version of Office only asks for a one-off payment. Once that's paid up, you can use it without any further subscription fees, which is bound to make some people happy.

You can pick from two different options. There's Office Home 2024 for $149.99, which contains "Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote for one PC or Mac." If that's not enough for you, Office Home & Business 2024 also throws in Outlook and allows you to use your apps for commercial purposes, coming in at $249.99 overall.

You may have spotted an interesting nugget of information in that previous paragraph. Yes, this license works on both Windows and macOS, albeit with some limitations:

Office 2024 runs on Windows 10 and 11 and the three most recent versions of macOS. Office 2024 requires both a Microsoft account and an internet connection.

