Try as you may to leave it, Microsoft 365 (formerly Microsoft Office) is like an ex you keep coming back to. You don’t like the way it claws at your wallet, but it is also invaluable for productivity. While there’s no shortage of Microsoft 365 alternatives — many of which we’ve covered — most people seem to have difficulty moving away from it. Some reasons may be obvious, others are less so.

Also, here is a disclaimer before we dive in. Google Workspace is the other major player in productivity, and while it’s free for personal use, it lacks a desktop app. This list focuses on Microsoft 365 alternatives that offer a full-fledged desktop experience that lets users edit offline.

6 A sense of familiarity

Many of us grew up with Microsoft Office in schools

Source: Microsoft

From essays to group projects, Microsoft 365 has likely played an integral role in our education. That’s no coincidence; Microsoft provides significant discounted licenses to schools, hoping that once students enter the workplace, their familiarity will compel employers to adopt them. This creates a feedback loop: the more ubiquitous Microsoft becomes in the workplace, the more people use it, the more it is in demand. And once you've mastered its shortcuts and behaviors, it's hard to transition to an entirely unfamiliar software without significant impetus.

5 It’s provided at a discount

Workplaces and schools often provide Microsoft 365 licenses for cheap

If you have an email linked to your school, you can get Microsoft 365 for cheap. Sometimes, a license is included in the tuition.

Elaborating on the previous point, Microsoft 365 licenses can often be acquired at a discount through an employer or educational institution. At a discounted price, its value proposition becomes that much stronger, especially since they often include a good chunk of cloud storage. In the workplace, having an industry-standard office productivity suite is always a good idea. You'll never know when it will be handy. Microsoft is always expanding Microsoft 365's features as well.

4 It's required

No way to get around the boss's orders

If your workplace or school uses a specialized template in Microsoft 365, then you'll have to follow suit.

If a workplace provides you with Microsoft 365, chances are it’s required in some capacity. In addition to using the base apps, your workplace or school may have a special extension or document template for specific projects, expense reports, and so on. The same goes for complex macros in Excel or a shared Outlook calendar. This is even more true if you need real-time collaborative editing with your co-workers; everyone needs to be on the same platform. Whatever the case may be, once Microsoft 365 has been customized for specific workflows — especially if it involves another app — there’s very little wiggle room to ditch it.

3 Format conversion woes

An improper conversion between file formats can seriously mess up a document's structure