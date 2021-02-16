Microsoft’s unified Office app is now available on iPad

Microsoft this week released its all-in-one Office app for iPad, allowing users to access the company’s suite of productivity software on Apple’s tablet. Microsoft previously launched a unified Office app for iOS and Android at the beginning of last year.

The unified Office app brings together Microsoft’s most popular apps (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) together into a single application. For students and enterprise customers, it offers more convenient access to Microsoft’s productivity tools. The experience also includes the ability quickly create PDFs, sign documents, and more.

Microsoft previously explained that the Office app was designed to provide users with a “simple, integrated experience that puts the tools you need for working on a mobile device at the forefront of the experience.”

“We started by combining the existing Word, Excel, and PowerPoint mobile apps into a single app,” Microsoft said when it launched the unified Office on iPhone. “Doing so brings all of your Office documents together in one place, reduces the need to switch between multiple apps, and significantly reduces the amount of space on your phone compared to multiple installed apps.”

Making the unified Office app iPad-friendly was a long time coming. With Apple’s tablet evolving into a more legitimate computer alternative, having access to the experience makes it even more powerful. And with improved mouse and trackpad support, you get an experience that’s really close to a traditional desktop experience.

Here’s the full description straight from Microsoft for the Office iPad app:

Office is now available on iPad: We’re combining the Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps you know into a single, iPadOS-optimized app. Plus, you’ll see additional tools to keep you more productive than ever. For example, you’ll be able to quickly create and sign PDFs, and transform pictures into documents. Get to Image-based Workflows Readily: Tap ‘Share’ in the phone gallery outside the Office app, to get to several actions like Create PPT, Create PDF and more. In addition, if there are any recent screenshots when you open the Office app, these are surfaced as a suggestion to covert to PDF or PPT. Insert date, shape, image and notes in PDF: Now you can easily insert date, shape, image and notes in PDFs using new capabilities.

You’ll need a Microsoft 365 subscription in order to access the Office app on iPad. If you’re not a subscriber, you can sign up for $6.99 per month for an individual or $9.99 per month for a family.

Photo by Ernest Ojeh on Unsplash