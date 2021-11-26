Microsoft Office without a subscription is on sale for $100 right now ($50 off)

Microsoft Office used to release a new upgrade every few years, which you would have to purchase each time if you wanted to stay up-to-date. The Microsoft 365 subscription (originally ‘Office 365’) now gives you the full Office suite and all updates for a recurring yearly cost, plus cloud storage, but not everyone wants yet another subscription. For Black Friday this year, Microsoft is discounting the one-time purchase version of Office 2021 to $99.99, a discount of $50 from the original price.

This package includes three Office applications: Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft PowerPoint. You can install them on one Mac or PC at a time. That’s a decent package for just $100, but only if you’re absolutely not interested in paying a recurring subscription. This also works just like the older Office packages — you won’t get any feature updates without buying Office again.

By comparison, the Microsoft 365 Personal edition is $70/year and includes more applications (the classic versions of OneNote and Outlook Mail), plus 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. The subscription packages can also be used with any number of devices, and it enables all features in the iOS and Android versions of Office. You can also upgrade to the Family edition for $100/year, which allows up to six people to use Office with their own accounts and 1TB of cloud storage for each person.

