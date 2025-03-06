Summary Microsoft will prompt Office users to use OneDrive, pushing Dropbox's Known Folder Move.

The notification encourages users to back up files on OneDrive, but won't appear for KFM users.

Microsoft's move can be seen as a strategy to increase revenue and encourage users to pay for additional storage.

How big a fan are you of OneDrive? If you're not its biggest fan and you prefer to use something like Google Drive or just saving files to your desktop, things are about to get a little more annoying while using Office. Microsoft has confirmed that if you're not using Dropbox's Known Folder Move (KFM) feature, it's going to let you know about it.

Microsoft will begin prodding Office users to use OneDrive

As spotted by Bleeping Computer, Microsoft sent out a message via the Microsoft 365 Message Center describing what this new notification will say:

If your organization still has users who are not enrolled in KFM, the message ("BACK UP THIS DOCUMENT: Share and work with others in this and other files using OneDrive") will encourage them to do it while using familiar desktop apps. After users select the Open OneDrive button, they can select the folders they want to back up in OneDrive.

The pop up will begin appearing on preview channels in April and will roll out worldwide in May.

Microsoft confirms that anyone enrolled with KFM and businesses that have explicitly blocked KFM won't get this message, while everyone else will be prodded to use OneDrive. Worryingly, Microsoft doesn't confirm if the pop up is a one-and-done notification or something that will appear every time you open an app, but given how this is Microsoft we're talking about, I'll be very surprised if it's the former.

So, why is Microsoft doing this? The pure-hearted, innocent motive would be that Microsoft simply wants everyone to keep their files backed up so they don't lose any data. But let's be honest here; it's very likely about the money. If people use OneDrive, they're going to want to pay up to unlock more storage, which Microsoft would very much like people to do.

Microsoft is likely trying to make more money out of Office

This isn't the first time we've seen Microsoft experimenting with finding new revenue flows with Office. A week ago, we saw the introduction of an unannounced ad-powered version of Office with stripped-down features, and Microsoft has since stated that this version was a test-run.

As such, there's a good chance that the company isn't pleased with how much money it's making with Office, despite people subscribing to Microsoft 365. If the ad-powered version of Office and the prompt to use OneDrive end up not performing as the company wishes, there's a good chance that Microsoft will hunt for new ways to pester its users to cough up more money than they're already paying. Perhaps now is the ideal time to check out some Office alternatives.