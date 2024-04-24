Key Takeaways Google is improving Microsoft Office file handling on ChromeOS to make working with different office suites easier.

The new feature allows users to open Office files in Microsoft 365 app with a one-time setup for quick access.

Check for the "#upload-office-to-cloud" flag in ChromeOS to see if you have access to the update; if not, it may take a few weeks.

It can be tricky to work with a group of people when they all use different office suites. Whether you're getting a DOCX, a PDF, or an ODF, you sometimes need an app purely to handle one person who likes a specific app over all others. Fortunately, Google is making it easier to open Microsoft Office files in ChromeOS, meaning you'll find it a lot easier to work with people who prefer the Redmond giant's apps over Google's own.

ChromeOS gets advanced Microsoft Office file handling

Image Credit: Google

As announced by Google on the ChromeOS Beta Testing Community blog, the internet giant is making good on a feature it announced in January 2023. This new tool speeds up the process of opening Microsoft Office files in ChromeOS by having a one-time setup that remembers your preferences:

When you get access, you can just open an Office file then choose to open it in the Microsoft 365 app when prompted. From there you’ll be guided through a one-time setup experience to install the app and connect Microsoft OneDrive to the Chromebook Files app. That’s it! We’ll remember your preference and you’ll have quick and easy access to your files.

The feature is rolling out right now, so you should have access to it already. To check, look for the "#upload-office-to-cloud" flag in ChromeOS. If you find it, it means you already have this update; just enable the feature and you'll be good to go. If you don't, Google states that you may have to wait a few weeks for the update to arrive on your computer, so hold tight for the time being. Once it's active, you should be able to access your OneDrive via the Files app on your ChromeOS tablet or device.