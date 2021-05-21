Microsoft Office for Android now supports dark mode

The full Microsoft Office experience can probably be best enjoyed on PCs, particularly Windows computers. It has greatly evolved since Microsoft 365, formerly Office 365, was introduced. But something that has evolved too is Microsoft Office for Android. It’s a surprisingly capable tool that allows you to edit and even draft up Word, PowerPoint, and Excel documents on the go. While all three services (Word, PowerPoint, and Excel) were initially available as single apps for each, Microsoft not too long ago made the decision to merge all three into a one-size-fits-all app. Now, Microsoft Office for Android comes with an all-new, much-needed improvement: dark mode!

The announcement was made in a blog post by Microsoft, although we already knew about the feature thanks to leaks. Microsoft Office on PC has already supported dark mode for quite some time, and it themes most UI elements black except for, in the case of programs like Word, the pages themselves (because paper is white). On the other hand, Android has also supported dark mode for apps pretty much in a native manner since Android 10 was released more than a year ago. So you would think that this seems like actually an odd omission and that this should’ve been supported for a long time now. This, however, wasn’t the case, but users looking forward to this will be glad to know that the feature is now live on the Android version of the app.

Microsoft says that this has been a highly requested feature for the app, and we believe them. This dark theme will follow Android’s global dark theme if enabled, and if it’s not enabled, you can also override the system-wide setting and turn dark mode on or off by tapping your profile on the Home tab, selecting Settings, and then selecting Light, Dark, or System Default from the Theme Options.

Does all of this sound good? If you haven’t yet, you can check out the Microsoft Office app in the Google Play Store right now.