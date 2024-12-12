When it comes to getting work done, few software suites are as prominent as Microsoft Office . The quintessential tool for office productivity, Office includes all kinds of apps to help you with different types of work, whether it's writing documents, making presentations, or processing large sets of data.

Microsoft Office may be irreplaceable for many, but the truth is there are plenty of alternatives out there that have a lot going for them. Many of those apps are free, which already makes them a more appealing choice by default. But some of them may even have other benefits, too. So let's take a look at some free Office alternatives you might want to be using instead of Microsoft's version.

5 Google Workspace

Of course you knew about this one

I know I'm preaching to the choir here, but Google Workspace (that means Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides) is obviously a fantastic free alternative to Microsoft Office. It's based entirely on the web, but you can run it offline with the proper browser extension, so it doesn't require a persistent internet connection as some might think it does.

Google's Workspace apps have a look that's both pretty modern and very simplistic in a way that's more reminiscent of the old Microsoft Office UI design. If you prefer that older style, this may be better for you than Microsof'ts official apps right out of the gate.

Where Google Workspace really excels is real-time collaboration. Microsoft also offers this feature, but it's generally much more seamless with Google's apps, with real-time updates being more accurate and fewer restrictions around co-editing. Plus, Google's web apps are much more polished because they're designed for the web first, whereas Microsoft offers a better experience with its desktop apps (which cost money), while the free web apps can feel a little less optimized at times.

Thanks to the massive popularity of Google, this is already a pretty common option, but if you haven't checked it out yet, it's worth a try.

4 LibreOffice

The go-to open-source suite