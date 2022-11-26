While electronics get the bulk of attention during Black Friday sales, discounts on software are just as good. Microsoft Office is now just $99.98.

Microsoft Office 2021 $99.98 $149.99 Save $50.01 A copy of Microsoft Office that you can actually own and keep. This software suite includes Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. $99.98 at Amazon

There have been some amazing Black Friday deals on desktops and laptops over the past couple of weeks. If you managed to pick up a new computer recently, you might be wondering where Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are. Unfortunately, the days of getting a free Office suite are long gone, but that doesn't mean you have to spend an arm and a leg to purchase the software. Currently, Microsoft Office is being offered at a great price, knocking $50 off, bringing it down to just $99.99.

Microsoft Office has been and continues to be one of the best office software suites available. The company has made many improvements to Word, Excel, and even PowerPoint, releasing a new version of the software suite every few years. While Microsoft has another version of Office, the software suite is not available to purchase and requires a subscription which costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year for the base version. So, if you're looking for a version you can keep, this one is for you.

Although you might be concerned with the "2021" date on this version of Office, don't be alarmed, as Microsoft will be supporting this version until October 2026, which still gives you four long years of use and support. Of course, there is the chance that it extends support for the product like it has done in the past with the previous versions of Office.

Microsoft Office Home & Student normally costs $149.99, but during this Black Friday sale, it is discounted down to $99.98. This is the digital version for one product, PC or Mac, so while you will receive a product key, there will be no disc sent to you. You'll need to download the software directly from Microsoft, and when you are ready to install it, it will ask you for the product key.