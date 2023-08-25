Microsoft Office 2021 Professional $30 $220 Save $190 This limited-time deal gets you a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for one computer for just $30. There's a Mac and Windows version available, so be sure you pick the right one for the computer you'll be using it on. $30 at StackSocial (Windows) $30 at StackSocial (Mac)

The Microsoft Office suite of products has been around for years, and odds are that you use them pretty frequently. Whether creating documents and sending emails for work or just personal stuff, there's a chance you find yourself interacting with Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook regularly. While it's great software, it can also be pretty expensive if you want to purchase it for your own use. Normally, you're stuck paying a hefty upfront cost, or you have to opt for a monthly subscription. Right now, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for just $30, saving you a massive 86% on the purchase.

With the license, you'll get unlimited access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (free), OneNote, Publisher, and Access. It does not include Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft Defender, and a few other apps, as this is not Microsoft 365. The purchase does offer free upgrades to the software as Microsoft releases them, so you'll still be able to access the latest features of the apps without needing a costly monthly subscription.

There are two options available in this sale, one for Windows users and one for Mac users. You'll want to make sure that you pick the right one for the computer you are using before you check out, as they are not interchangeable. The license is good for a single computer. You'll be emailed a code to redeem (within 30 days of purchase) through Microsoft's online services, and then the license is tied to your Microsoft account. This price is only good through September 4, so you'll want to grab a copy for yourself now if you're interested, so you don't get stuck paying more later.