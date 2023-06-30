With Amazon's Prime Day event scheduled to kick off on July 11, we're starting to see more and more retailers try to hop into the deals game. Thanks to our friends at Stack Commerce, XDA Depot is getting into the action a little early with its new Deal Days event The sale brings back some of the best historical pricing that we've seen on the likes of Microsoft Office, Windows 11 Pro, and more. These deals are available from June 29 through July 14, giving you plenty of time to check them out and see which ones are best suited for your needs.

We've covered some of these deals in the past, but some are brand new. One of the biggest deals here is the $30 lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2021, which is available for both Windows and Mac and gets you access to Microsoft Office, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams (free edition), OneNote, Publisher, and Access. The license has to be redeemed within 30 days of purchase, and it can only be used on a single PC, but all languages are supported.

Windows 11 Pro is also down to $30 during Deal Days, making it a great way to upgrade a PC for those who are building a new rig or updating an existing PC and happened to miss out on the free Windows 11 upgrade. There are a few caveats to the deal, though. You need to redeem the code within 30 days of purchase, and it can be used on up to three devices. It's a lifetime license and includes future updates that Microsoft may release.

If you happen to need both Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro, this bundle includes both and saves you an additional $10.

The full sale includes a number of other deals worth considering. Score a three-year UltraVPN subscription for just $26, equip your family with AdGuard for $16, or learn a new language with a lifetime license to Babbel for just $180. If you're looking to get some discounted tech for yourself, a one-year membership to Sam's Club or Costco should also be on your radar. Both are on sale right now for new members, so be sure to give them a look.

This is just a small sample of what's available right now. Be sure to check out the full list of deals and see what else may be of interest.