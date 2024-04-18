Key Takeaways Office LTSC 2024 is now available as a preview for commercial customers.

The New Office LTSC version offers past capabilities with a subset of new features from Microsoft 365 Apps for the enterprise.

Office LTSC 2024 will be supported for five years, with only security and bug fixes provided during that time.

Last month, Microsoft made it official that it'd announce the next version of Office LTSC in April. And now that we're already halfway through April, the software giant has kept its word by introducing the availability of the commercial preview of Office LTSC 2024.

Office LTSC 2024 will include a subset of Microsoft 365 features

Office Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) is different from the regular Office license and, of course, Microsoft 365, in many ways. Office LTSC is best suited for organizations and businesses that don't want changes introduced regularly via updates. And since it doesn't get as many updates as Microsoft 365 and regular Office and offers no new features over its extended support period, the chances of businesses' workflows getting disrupted are a lot less.

Office LTSC 2024 is no different from any of its previous releases in those core aspects. However, as stated by Microsoft, the latest Office LTSC has all the goodies of past Office releases but better. That's because, in addition to those capabilities, it has a subset of new features already available in Microsoft 365 Apps for the enterprise, though Microsoft hasn't highlighted any of those. However, certainly, you're not getting Microsoft Copilot or any cloud-based collaboration capabilities in the newest Office LTSC. As for what products are available as part of the preview program, below is your list:

Microsoft Office LTSC Professional Plus 2024 (includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Access).

Microsoft Office LTSC Standard for Mac 2024 (includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote).

Microsoft Project Professional 2024.

Microsoft Visio Professional 2024.

However, it's worth noting that, like the previous releases, Office LTSC 2024 will be supported for five years, during which only security and bug fixes will be offered to customers. You can deploy Office LTSC 2024 preview on Windows (32-bit and 64-bit) and Mac computers. If it's a Windows PC, remember that it should run Windows 10 or newer. Microsoft has posted other requirements and a guide to help install Office LTSC preview on supported PCs and Macs for those who need it.