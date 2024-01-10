The Complete 2024 Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle $46 $333 Save $287 If you're looking for a comprehensive bundle that can teach you all about Office, look no further than this fantastic set that provides 59 hours of content over nine different courses. While it's normally priced at $333, you can now score this bundle for 86% off, dropping the price down to just $45.99 for a limited time. $46 at Stack Social

If you've ever touched a computer, you're probably familiar with Microsoft Office. It's been one of the most popular office suites over the past three decades, and has even spawned countless copycats from competitors. With that said, Office still reigns supreme as one of the premier office suites available, and has continued to improve over time, offering new features and intuitive tools to fuel productivity.

Although you might know how to author a document using Word, or create a spreadsheet using Excel, have you ever thought about deep diving into each of the apps and mastering Microsoft Office as a whole? Well, if this has been a dream of yours, then this is going to be your calling, with this learning bundle that will teach you the ins and outs of Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Access.

You can score a major discount on this bundle, dropping it by 86%, knocking $287 off the original price for a limited time. With this bundle, you're going to get 9 courses containing 59 hours of content. The bundle is broken up into sections with dedicated learning modules that focus on Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Access.

While this package is setup to teach you about Office 2019, many of the same principles still apply to newer versions of Office as well. So, whether you're a beginner or a veteran that wants to brush up on your Office knowledge, there's no better bundle than the Complete 2024 Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle from Stack Social. Just make sure you grab this deal while you can, because at this price, it won't last long.