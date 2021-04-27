Microsoft Office and OneNote now available for Amazon Fire OS

Today, Microsoft announced that it’s bringing new Microsoft 365 apps to Amazon’s Fire tablets. Specifically, the unified Microsoft Office app and OneNote are making their way to the Appstore.

The Microsoft Office app is designed to be a one-stop shop for your Office needs. It combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into one, but it also does more. It has the functionality of Office Lens built into it, so you can use it to scan a document and upload it to OneDrive. The app was first introduced early last year.

If you’re using it on an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, you’ll need a Microsoft 365 subscription. Luckily, Amazon announced a new Productivity Bundle with its new Fire tablets today. It comes with a year of Microsoft 365 Personal, which offers the full suite of Office apps and 1TB of OneDrive storage. The bundle also includes a Bluetooth keyboard case, and it’s only $70 more than the tablet by itself. The bundle is available in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Germany, and Japan.

The other app being added is OneNote, and that’s a note-taking application that syncs between all of your devices. Indeed, working across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, it makes sense to bring the app over to Amazon’s Fire OS.

Office and OneNote should continue to be supported in the Amazon Appstore at the same cadence as the updates in the Google Play Store. After all, it’s all Android, and since Microsoft never really goes heavy on using Google services in its apps, there shouldn’t be an issue. They join apps like Outlook, OneDrive, and Skype in the Amazon Appstore.