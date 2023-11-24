Microsoft Office 2019 $30 $229 Save $199 For a limited time, you can snag a lifetime Microsoft Office license for just $30. There are options for Windows and Mac users, so be sure to pick the right one for your computer. $30 at Stack Social (Windows) $30 at Stack Social (Mac)

While there are plenty of Microsoft Office alternatives these days, none of them quite fit the needs of office workers quite like the real thing. Microsoft Office is an essential productivity suite for the modern workforce, whether that's to handle email, create presentations, or keep track of your taxes on a spreadsheet. For a limited time, you can get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac for just $30. That's the lowest price we've seen and gives you a lifetime license for 86% off the usual cost.

While Microsoft Office 2024 looks to be coming with a license instead of a subscription, it won't be anywhere near as affordable as the 2019 versions here. The only real difference between 2019 and the later versions is the lack of the latest version of Microsoft Teams, but that could be seen as a positive. This deal gets you Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, all for one really, really low price. That's unlimited access to all of these pro-level programs for as long as you have your computer.

Whichever version you pick depends on your operating system, but both packages are the same low price. It's worth noting that while these licenses are "lifetime" access, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license at some point. I've still got licenses for Office 2016 that work, so the chances are slim, but that's the tradeoff for not paying a monthly subscription fee for Microsoft Office.

Usually sold for $229, while this deal is running, you get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac for just $30. This deal won't be around forever, so hurry over and snag a license before they're gone.