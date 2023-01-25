Microsoft Office 2021 Professional $35 $220 Save $185 For a limited time only, you can score a lifetime Microsoft Office license for just $35. There's an option for both Windows and Mac users, so be sure to pick the right one for the platform you use. $35 at XDA Depot (Windows) $35 at XDA Depot (Mac)

Whether you work from home or in an office, there are certain programs you absolutely need in order to fulfill your daily duties. Microsoft Office is an essential productivity suite that combines everything from word processing to budgeting to creating slideshow presentations and more. For a limited time, you can get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac for just $35. This is one of the best prices we've seen for it, and just a few dollars more than the all-time low which usually comes around the holidays.

While you could subscribe to Microsoft Office either monthly or annually, the recurring costs can quickly become overwhelming. This affordable lifetime version lets you ditch the monthly payments in favor of a one-time perpetual license purchase that won't expire.

Not sure whether you actually need Office? Microsoft Office includes a range of tools and features designed to improve productivity. It can help you save time by streamlining your workflow and helping you create, organize, and collaborate on documents. You can then make sure they're error-free with features like spellcheck, grammar check, and auto correct.

This lifetime Office Pro 2021 license is just as powerful as the subscription-based version. It even comes with some fantastic features found in the latest release, such as improved customized views in Excel, the ability to link to specific slides in PowerPoint, on-demand translations in Outlook, and the introduction of Microsoft Teams. Additionally, the software suite includes staple applications like Word, OneNote, Publisher, Access, and Skype for Business.

Compared to the online version, the standalone software package is faster and won't cut you off if you stop paying the subscription fee.

Usually sold for $349, you can get MS Office Pro for Windows or Office Home & Business for Mac today for just $35. Be sure to act fast, as these prices are only good for the next few days.