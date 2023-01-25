If you work any sort of desk job, Microsoft Office is likely an essential toolkit. The software suite contains everything you need for a productive work day — from crafting presentations to sorting your inbox. If you want to grab a copy yourself, now is the time. Thanks to massive price drops, Microsoft Office Pro 2021 is currently $29.99 on Windows and just $29.99 on Mac over at the XDA Depot.

While many of us get Office free through work, you might not have the luxury of using it at home. And, if you're an entrepreneur or freelancer, you often have to pay for access yourself. Sure, you can subscribe to Microsoft 365, but the yearly cost can quickly add up.

Instead, you might want to grab Microsoft Office Pro. This version of the Office suite is available as a one-time purchase, meaning you don’t have to fork out money for a recurring monthly subscription. It’s every bit as powerful, and the latest version has some truly great features.

For instance, Office Pro 2021 adds better-customized views in Excel; linking to specific slides in PowerPoint; on-demand translations within Outlook; and the introduction of Microsoft Teams. Other apps include Word, OneNote, Publisher, Access, and Skype for Business.

Compared to online versions, the software is more robust and feature-rich. And more importantly, you won’t lose access to your data if you stop paying for a recurring subscription.

Office 2021 is normally priced at $349, but you can get it today for just $29.99 on Windows and $29.99 on Mac, with lifetime updates included. Be sure to act fast, as these prices won't last for long.