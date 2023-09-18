Microsoft Office 2021 Professional $35 $220 Save $185 Microsoft's Office productivity suite needs no introduction, offering the finest tools available on Mac and PC. While the suite typically costs quite a bit, you can now purchase it for just $35 for a limited time. $35 at StackSocial (Windows) $35 at StackSocial (Mac)

Microsoft 365 is the best productivity software out on the market, and while there are plenty of alternatives, you just can't be the tools offered in the company's Office suite. While 365 is great, there is a catch, and it's that you need to a subscription to access all the great tools, which means you'll keep paying for it, but will never own it. With that said, if you're tired of paying for a subscription to 365, there is a solution.

Microsoft Office 2021 has been around for some years, but it's still a powerful productivity suite, with programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and more. Best of all, when you purchase this software, you own it. While the Office 2021 bundle can come in at a high price, right now, for a limited time, you can score Office Professional 2021 for just $35. That means with this limited time offer you can save 84% off, which makes it an absolute steal.

Of course, there are some things to be aware of with this deal. When you purchase a license, you want to make sure you're buying it for the right operating system. Also, this purchase is just for one license, which means the license is only good for only one installation. If you're running a Windows machine be sure to head to the product page to check the required hardware settings. As far as software goes, you just need make sure you have Windows 10 or newer, and for those using a Mac, just make sure you're running macOS Big Sur or newer.

If this all sounds great, you can grab the deal by using the links above. Of course, this promotion is only going to be available for a limited time, so be sure to purchase it while you still can.