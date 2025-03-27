Summary Microsoft is improving Office startup speed with a new feature called "Startup Boost".

The feature will optimize performance and load-time of Office applications.

Startup Boost will first roll out to Word in May, with other Office apps to follow later.

Microsoft's Office apps have historically been known for being... slow. Fortunately, Microsoft seems to realize this and is planning to improve the startup speed across its Office suite, thanks to a scheduled task called "Startup Boost." While the feature will eventually roll out to all Office apps, Microsoft Word will get it first.

The Startup Boost task will help optimize Office applications

The Startup Boost task is designed to help optimize Office applications. Microsoft shared the following message with IT admins, which you can also find in the Microsoft 365 Message Center Archive, introducing the new feature:

We are introducing a new Startup Boost task from the Microsoft Office installer to optimize performance and load-time of experiences within Office applications.

Similar to other startup tasks, this launch task will run quietly in the background while your computer boots. It may also run periodically, depending on your system’s conditions. Once the task has been performed, the Office apps in question will remain in a paused state until you launch them. Otherwise, your system will remove the app from memory to reclaim resources.

The message also notes that Startup Boost will only run on PCs with enough resources and won’t impact system performance. In practice, this means your PC will need at least 8GB of available RAM and 5GB of free disk space. The task will also automatically disable itself if your device’s Energy Saver mode is enabled.

Microsoft plans to begin rolling this task out to Word first in May, with other apps to follow soon after. If, for any reason, you don’t like the feature, you can disable it via in-app settings, just like any other scheduled task. To do so, head to Word > Options > General > Startup Boost.

Once rolled out, Startup Boost will be enabled automatically. Microsoft also mentions that the Office installer will recreate the task after each update. So, if you’ve disabled it, you’ll need to disable it again after future Office updates.