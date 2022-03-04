Microsoft Office web apps will soon make it easier to switch accounts

Microsoft is making life a little easier for Office users on the web, specifically those with multiple accounts. A new addition to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, first spotted by Neowin, indicates that you’ll soon be able to switch between accounts without logging out first.

Right now, when you’re using a Microsoft Office app on the web, whether that’s Word, Excel, Outlook, and so on, there’s a badge in the top right corner, and it only allows you to see your current account. If you have a school account and a personal account, for example, you can’t see them both. The only way to switch accounts is to log out from your current one and then log in with the other account.

Google, for its part, has made it easy for users to switch accounts for a while now. When you click your profile icon, you can easily see other accounts that you’ve signed in to on your browser and switch between them instantly. Most would agree that this change is long overdue for Microsoft.

The ability to switch between multiple accounts in Office web apps is listed on the Microsoft 365 roadmap. under the ID number 70801. It was added today, and Microsoft is targeting general availability for next month. If you’re curious, the full description reads:

Users can sign into multiple work and personal accounts on Microsoft 365 web apps in the same browser. This also allows them to seamlessly switch between the accounts without having to sign out and sign back in again.

It’s surprising that it took Microsoft this long to implement this feature, seeing as the company has placed such a heavy focus on hybrid and remote work. Many people are using the same laptop for work and personal use, so this seems like it should have been an obvious addition. Still, it’s better to see it arrive late than never.

Source: Microsoft 365 Roadmap

Via: Neowin