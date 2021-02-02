Microsoft’s OneDrive on Android gets a new home screen and 8K video support

Microsoft has announced a new update for OneDrive on Android, including a revamped home screen experience. The new features should appear in OneDrive for Android version 6.21 and above.

Microsoft said that if you have a personal OneDrive account, you will now see three main sections in the updated home screen: accessed files, files downloaded for offline use, and “On This Day” photos. OneDrive for work and school will see recent files, shared libraries, and offline files. OneDrive on Android previously showed a root view of your files, which you can still navigate to by tapping the Files tab.

Meanwhile, OneDrive on Android is also rolling out improved support for 8K video. If you own a Samsung device, you’ve always had the opportunity to upload 8K video with no loss or compression. Starting this month, OneDrive will support playback of Samsung 8K videos from the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy S21 series.

If you want to store 8K video in OneDrive, you first need to enable 8K video from your device’s camera settings. You can either upload 8K video to OneDrive manually or you can connect your Samsung Gallery app to Microsoft’s service.

Microsoft also said that OneDrive for Android will allow Samsung owners to playback Motion Photos. Similar to 8K support, OneDrive has always offered the ability to store Motion Photos, but not play them back. This new update enables that feature. Additionally, you can also easily share Samsung Motion Photos with other OneDrive users, which they can playback in the Android app or on OneDrive.com.

The updated home experience is also available on iOS. However, OneDrive for iOS does not support Samsung Motion Photos playback. If you don’t have a OneDrive account, the service offers 5GB of storage for free, or you can upgrade to 100GB for $1.99 per month.