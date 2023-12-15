Key Takeaways Microsoft is replacing the Files app in the new Teams with the new OneDrive app for more effective file management.

The revamped OneDrive app in Teams offers new views, filters, and AI-powered recommendations for finding files quickly.

The new OneDrive experience will also be available for the classic Teams app next year, though there will be no change to the Files app name.

Microsoft has announced that it's started replacing the Files with the new OneDrive app in the new Teams app. The new OneDrive app, with all the updates made to OneDrive and SharePoint library experiences, will make file management much more effective than previously, according to the Redmond-based tech firm.

To see the new OneDrive, one of the best cloud storage services, in action in Teams, you'll need to switch to the revamped Teams app by flipping the New Teams toggle in the upper left corner of the classic Teams app. Once done, taking the place of the Files app in the left-hand navigation will be the new Teams app, giving you quick access to all your Microsoft 365 content.

There are a few advantages of having the revamped OneDrive experience in the Teams app. For one, you've access to the new views and filters feature that will find the exact file you want in a quick time. You can simply enter the name of the file or enter the person's name, and it'll display all the files shared by that person. Additionally, you can browse by file type and meetings to quickly find what you're looking for. On top of it, you can benefit from AI-powered file recommendations, the ability to mark any file as favorites across Teams, File Explorer, view and restore previously deleted files in the Recycle Bin, and more.

Microsoft has announced that it'll bring the new OneDrive experience with all the enhancements to the Classic Teams next year, though the Files app won't be replaced with OneDrive. Microsoft shared nothing about whether the new OneDrive app will replace the Files in Teams mobile client.

Microsoft also has plans to introduce the revamped OneDrive experience into the new Outlook for Windows and Outlook for the web. The primary goal is the same: to help users get quick access to files stored in OneDrive without leaving the Outlook app.