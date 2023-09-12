Key Takeaways Microsoft is working on an Offline mode feature for OneDrive, allowing users to perform important actions like deleting and moving files without an internet connection.

Changes made in Offline mode will automatically sync once the user regains internet access, eliminating the need for manual syncing.

The Offline mode capability will be introduced as a Preview in November this year.

Microsoft has major plans for OneDrive, with the company announcing many AI features in a dedicated event, set to take place next month. However, the software giant has one more feature in the works for OneDrive to make its cloud storage service more accessible even when you're not connected to the internet.

Microsoft is working on the ability to allow users to perform a bunch of important actions in OneDrive for the web without an internet connection. The currently-being-worked-on OneDrive Offline mode capability ensures that you can launch it in your web browser, and view, sort, rename, move, copy, and delete files without internet access. The changes you're making offline will automatically be updated once you get back your internet connection, as confirmed by Microsoft while describing the feature (with ID number 168618) on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page.

The ability to perform some basic tasks like deleting or moving files to another location when offline is super useful, because a sudden internet connectivity issue won't stop you from continuing your work in OneDrive. And since the changes are updated automatically, you won't have to manually sync it once your internet starts working. The Offline mode will also come in handy when you want to make changes to your locally stored OneDrive files by opening them in your web browser. Again, the changes will automatically be synced when you are back online.

It'll be interesting to see if Microsoft shows a glimpse of how the Offline mode feature works in OneDrive at its upcoming OneDrive event. But even if you don't see it in action next month, Microsoft has plans to introduce the Offline mode capability in OneDrive for the web as a Preview sometime in November this year. The company will take at least another month to better the OneDrive Offline mode capability and push it to everyone.