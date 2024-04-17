Key Takeaways Microsoft has brought OneNote to Apple Vision Pro, enhancing productivity with spatial computing capabilities.

The Apple Vision Pro is a bit of a mixed bag, but it does have some potential. The fairly expensive piece of hardware is quite ambitious in its aims, although some have been left confused as to what vision of the future Apple is targeting with its new headset. Recently, Apple has been working with various partners to bring more applications to the Vision Pro, along with improving the overall user experience. Now, Microsoft has announced that OneNote is making its way to the mixed-reality headset.

OneNote straight to your eyes

Microsoft had previously announced that Microsoft 365 apps like Word, Excel, Teams, and PowerPoint would be available on the Apple Vision Pro on day one. One service that was missing was OneNote, but today, the Redmond firm has rectified this decision by bringing the app to the headset.

OneNote on the Vision Pro will leverage spatial computing capabilities to appear alongside other Microsoft 365 apps, which should be a major boost to productivity. The native app also borrows many features from its iPad counterpart, including the ability to write notes, highlight items with tags, set security measures, sync notes to the cloud, and share your content with others. As expected, you can benefit from these features through a hands-free input experience, or a keyboard and a trackpad.

What's next for OneNote on the Vision Pro?

You can download OneNote for the Vision Pro right now by heading over to the App Store on the headset. Search for the app and press the Get button. Once the download is completed, you will be able to launch OneNote and sign in with your personal, work, or school account. That said, it is important to remember that work accounts managed by an organization are not currently supported.

In terms of what's next, Microsoft has promised Copilot integration, support for two-factor authentication, and the ability to insert media content from the camera and photos. However, there's no word yet on exactly when these features will make their way to the OneNote app; we'll likely find out within the next few weeks or so.