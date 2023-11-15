Key Takeaways Microsoft will no longer provide optional, non-security preview releases for Windows 11 version 22H2 starting from February 27, 2024.

Monthly security updates for Windows 11 version 22H2 will continue through Patch Tuesday releases to ensure PC security.

Users of Windows 11 version 22H2 have about a year to upgrade before they are forced to do so for security reasons.

Yesterday, Microsoft began rolling out Patch Tuesday updates for supported versions of Windows 11 and Windows 10. The release introduced a bunch of major changes in Windows 11 version 23H2 and 22H2, such as the availability of Copilot, an upgraded volume mixer, an enhanced File Explorer, and more. Meanwhile, only a couple of minor security tweaks were on offer for Windows 11 version 21H2, which is somewhat expected. Now, it seems like version 22H2 could be going down the path of its predecessor soon as well.

In an update made in the release notes of the latest Patch Tuesday rollout, Microsoft has mentioned that it will stop seeding optional, non-security preview releases to Windows 11 version 22H2 from February 27, 2024. For those unaware, these updates are released in the fourth week of each month and are a precursor to the actual Patch Tuesday rollouts that become available a couple of weeks later. They allow enthusiasts and IT admins to trial the latest cumulative update to identify any major issues, and ideally, report them to Microsoft.

That said, it is important to note that the cumulative monthly security updates to supported editions of Windows 11 version 22H2 will continue in the form of Patch Tuesday releases. These will ensure that your PC is secure against the latest techniques being leveraged by malicious actors. This makes sense because this version of Windows 11 is supported until October 8, 2024, according to the release lifecycle page.

It's clear that Microsoft wants its customers to upgrade to the latest version of Windows 11. This will allow the company to potentially monetize and upsell its AI services, which are now more tightly integrated in the operating system, further. Regardless, users of Windows 11 version 22H2 still have about a year to go before they are forced to consider upgrading in order to stay secure, at the very least.