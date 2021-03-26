Microsoft Outlook on desktop will soon show suggested replies for your emails

Microsoft Outlook for Windows will soon receive the suggested replies feature, allowing users to reply to emails with automated responses quickly. This feature has been available on Outlook for Android, iOS, and web clients for a while now, but it looks like the company is finally planning to bring it to Windows at last.

The news comes from a recent update to the Microsoft 365 roadmap (via Neowin), which lists the suggested replies feature as an in-development feature. The description from the Microsoft 365 roadmap reads:

When you receive a message in email that can be answered with a short response, Outlook may suggest three responses that you can use to reply with a couple of clicks. This capability already exists in Outlook on the web, and in Outlook iOS and Android.

As per the roadmap, the feature is slated to release in March, but it hasn’t started to rollout publicly just yet. However, Neowin reports that it’s already available in the Office Insider Beta channel, and beta users can try it right now.

As you can see in the screenshot below, when you receive an email, you will now see three AI-powered suggestions right below the text relevant to the contents of the email.

Microsoft will also be bringing the suggested replies feature for government customers, which is set to roll out in April, presumably after the regular users.

It’s worth noting that Outlook’s counterpart Gmail has long offered a similar functionality on its Android, iOS, and web apps. Dubbed Smart Reply, the feature presents users with three canned responses based on an email’s content. On top of that, Gmail also offers the Smart Compose feature, which provides users automated word suggestions as they’re writing an email.

As noted above, the suggested replies feature hasn’t started to roll out to Outlook Windows users yet. But given that it’s scheduled to release this very month and is already live for Office Insiders, it’s just a matter of time before it goes live for the stable users.