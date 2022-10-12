Microsoft Outlook adds focused profiles on Mac and other new features

It’s a big day for Microsoft, with the official Surface event taking place earlier this morning – with devices like the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 – along with the Ignite conference also starting today. As part of the set of Ignite announcements, Microsoft has unveiled some new features coming to Outlook, starting with focused profiles for Mac.

This is based on the Focus feature in macOS Monterey and newer, and it means you can tailor your Outlook experience to the different focus profiles you create on your Mac. If you have a set of email accounts you want to access during work hours, you can see up your work Focus profile so that only the emails you care about are easily accessible. You can then switch to a different Focus profile to see your personal accounts, for example.

Beyond macOS devices, Outlook is getting a lot more new features, too. First, there’s a new working hours and location feature, which is designed for hybrid work. You can let your teammates know ahead of time when you’ll be available at work that week and where you’ll be working, so they know when and where to reach you if needed. This is available not only in Outlook, but also in Teams, and you can make last-minute changes for a single day in case something comes up. Another new feature is a meeting recap, which makes it easier to find information about a past meeting and access the meeting recording directly from the Outlook calendar.

On the email side of things, Microsoft is also adding the ability to schedule messages to be sent at a later time, which is meant to accommodate people working across different time zones. Microsoft is also improving the Editor feature by leveraging Contex IQ artificial intelligence. When users use @mentions, Editor can surface relevant people and files based on the context of what’s being typed in an email, so you can easily share a file you’ve been working on, or get people in touch to discuss something further.

Outlook is also benefitting from the expansion of tools available across Microsoft 365. For example, the Teams 2.0 JS SDK makes it possible for developers to create apps that target Teams, Outlook, and Office all at once. Outlook will also be able to display content from Viva Engage Storylines, and Viva Topic cards will also be visible in the Outlook app for Windows.

There are also new Loop components, like the Polls component type that lets users create surveys, quizzes, and word clouds that stay in sync in real time across Outlook and Word, and that will be in private preview by the end of the year. Similarly, a new Q&A component type makes it easier to collect answers to a question and stays updated in real time, and that’s already in preview in Outlook for the web, with general availability planned for November.

Focusing on security, Microsoft also mentioned that Outlook will soon have a more visible sensitivity bar and S/MIME encryption for emails, plus user-defined permissions so you can restrict access to specific domain names. These capabilities are in preview right now.