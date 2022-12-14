Microsoft Teams is integrating even deeper with yet another Microsoft product. This time around, according to a new listing in the Microsoft 365 roadmap, it is Outlook which will be getting the new ability to quickly send a quick Teams message in the content of a meeting.

Scheduled for release for everyone using Outlook on the web next year in March 2023, Microsoft mentions that it hopes the new integration will provide "an easy Teams chat experience from Outlook." The feature was added to the Microsoft 365 roadmap on December 9, but the company wasn't very specific beyond this, and also two basic details. It seems as though meeting participants will just be able to send out quick messages or see the meeting's chat after clicking on an Outlook calendar appointment.

For people who spend a lot of time in Teams meetings, this might end up being a time-saving feature, as they'll be able to cut down on the need to send additional emails or open the Teams app to see the chat beforehand. This would also build on the already existing Teams add-in for Outlook (which appears when you use both Teams and Outlook on a Windows device) and lets you schedule a Teams meeting from Outlook.

There are several other Teams features mentioned on the roadmap beyond just this Outlook integration. In the works for next year are AI-suggested files in Teams chat, as well as an expanded view for the profile card. These are both coming in February 2023.

Microsoft Teams is quite important for Microsoft, as it has already been integrated with other Microsoft products like in Windows 11 with the Chat app. Microsoft even recently built out the free version of Teams so that it has a community feature. That one was designed so that associations and local groups could connect and collaborate more easily.

Source: Microsoft 365 Roadmap