Microsoft has been stepping up its AI game in recent weeks. It has only just implemented Copilot within Windows 10 and then confirmed that the Copilot AI assistant will eventually run on GPT-4 Turbo. Now, Windows 11 users can generate DALL-E 3 AI-generated art within Microsoft Paint without any third-party tools.

Creating DALL-E 3 generated images in Microsoft Paint

As announced on Microsoft Support (via Windows Latest), Microsoft Paint now supports generating AI images with DALL-E 3, one of the most powerful image generation tools on the internet. Microsoft has already given its users the opportunity to use this tool after it implemented DALL-E 3 image generation into Copilot (formerly Bing Chat).

If you're on Windows 11, you will now find a new "Cocreator" button within Paint. This button opens the DALL-E 3 image generation panel, where you can type in a prompt for DALL-E 3 to use. DALL-E 3 will then generate three images based on your prompt and allow you to paste any of them onto your Paint canvas. You can also select what art style you'd like the image to be rendered in.

Right now, clicking the Cocreator button will put you on a waitlist to access the DALL-E 3 generator tool. Once it lets you in, the Cocreator tool will have a yellow 'preview' indicator next to it, so it's clear that it's not quite finished yet. However, the DALL-E 3 prompts still work perfectly fine and you can generate images without issue.

Each image generation costs one "credit," and new users get 50 for free when they sign up. Right now, Microsoft is tight-lipped on what will happen if a user runs out of credits, likely because it's still working on that part of that app. Once Cocreator fully releases, there's a good chance that users who run out of credits will either be placed in a low-priority queue or asked to purchase more credits with real money.

Regardless, if you've always wanted to test out AI-generated art, now is a great time to give it a try. And if you like creating art on the go, you can also grab one of the best pens for Microsoft Surface devices and make art wherever you are.