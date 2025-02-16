While Microsoft Paint isn't as powerful as CorelDRAW, Procreate, or Photoshop, it has plenty of unexpected uses. Many people dismiss Paint as a simple doodling program, but if you dig a little deeper, you'll find that it can be used for much more than just basic drawing. From creating pixel art to resizing images and making glitch effects, here are some surprising and creative things you can do with MS Paint.

5 Pixel art and low-res sprites

Easily create retro art with pixel-precision

Creating pixel art is one of the best uses of MS Paint. Since it offers pixel-level precision, it's an excellent tool for making retro-style game sprites, icons, or even pixel landscapes. If you enjoy making game assets or experimenting with minimalistic art, Paint is a great starting point.

First, ensure you've got grids turned on by going to View > Gridlines. Select the Pencil icon and decrease its size to just a few pixels using the slider on the left. Select your color, zoom in, and start painting.

Close

My sandglass timer looks a little wonky because I painted with four pixels at a time. But by setting the slider to just one pixel, you can manually place each pixel exactly where you want it — it will take some time to complete your art, but it's very satisfying once it all comes together.

4 Glitch effects

Emulate glitch effects using a few simple tricks

You don't need advanced tools like Photoshop to create a glitch effect, Paint can handle it with a bit of creativity. There are several ways you can emulate glitches in Paint, let's start with the easiest first.

Draw an image or shape, preferably using at least two different colors to create some contrast. Select the Rectangle Selection tool from the top panel and draw a selection around your image. Hold down Shift and start moving the selection around. It's a pretty classic Paint trick, but with some maneuvering you can create a cool glitch-style effect.

You can also create this effect manually:

Select the Freeform Selection tool at the top and draw random lines through your image. Click on the selection and move it just a few pixels over. This will create a "glitch" in the image.

You can also manually create the blocks that give that glitchy effect:

Select the Rectangle Selection tool from the top panel. Draw a box on your image and hit Delete to delete the selection. Repeat this with different selection shapes and sizes. The empty spaces will default to white, but you can fill them in with the classic YCM (yellow, cyan, magenta) glitch colors using the Fill tool.

3 Seamless patterns

Patterns are very easy to create

Creating a pattern in MS Paint is dead simple as it only involves copying and pasting a design you've already created. Patterns can make for cool wallpapers on your devices, or you can even print them out to use as wrapping paper.

To create a pattern: