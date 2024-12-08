Key Takeaways Some Ubisoft games are now compatible with Windows 11 24H2 after recent fixes.

If you're a big fan of Ubisoft games, you may have had a rough time getting them to run properly on Windows 11 recently. Users reported that the 24H2 update caused a wide range of issues with select Ubisoft games, including a black screen It got so bad that Microsoft delayed Windows 11 24H2 for affected PCs. Well, if your PC didn't get its 24H2 update because of this weird issue, it seems that Ubisoft and Microsoft are finally making progress, and some—but not all—gamers can now get the update.

As announced on Microsoft Learn, Ubisoft has rolled out a fix for some of its games. As such, if you were having Windows issues while playing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora or Star Wars Outlaws, you can now get Windows 11 24H2. All you need to do is update your games. As Microsoft puts it:

Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora are no longer affected by this issue due to temporary hotfixes deployed by Ubisoft. While these fixes mitigate the crashes, players might still experience some performance issues. For more details, see the release notes for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Title Update 1.2 and Star Wars Outlaws – Title Update 1.4.0.

Unfortunately, if you're a fan of ​Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Origins, or Odyssey, Ubisoft hasn't found a way to fix them yet. As such, if Windows 11 detects these games on your system, it will not install 24H2. Even if you no longer have an affected game on your system, you must wait 48 hours before 24H2 arrives.