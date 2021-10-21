Microsoft partners with AMD for a limited edition GPU and promises ray-tracing for Halo Infinite

Despite a rocky start, Halo Infinite is shaping up to be one of the most popular games of this generation. It arrives in December 2021, after a delay of over a year. Following a few successful multiplayer previews, 343 Industries has now shared some more information about the game. Microsoft has partnered with AMD to optimize the game’s performance on PC. The company says “it built the game to be a great PC experience in-game, out-of-game, and off the screen”. It’s working closely with AMD engineers to optimize performance for AMD Ryzen processors. Notably, Microsoft is also promising support for Ray Tracing in Halo Infinite, although it’s more of a post-launch plan for now.

We’re expecting ray-tracing support to be available across both Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC, but there’s no official confirmation on that, yet. While the ray-tracing support is coming post-launch, the studio says players can expect to see some other third-party integration at launch. This has nothing to do with the AMD partnership but Halo Infinite will get Discord and Razer Chroma RGB integration. The game will support in-game Discord server invites to make it easier for players to connect, while the Razer Chroma RGB support is expected to enable some unique lighting effects. The Halo Infinite team is said to be working with respective companies to make sure everything is integrated properly for the launch. The Razer Chroma RGB support also ties in nicely with the new Halo Infinite Razer peripherals that went on sale recently.

Limited Edition Halo Infinite AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU

We’ve also been blessed with a limited edition Halo Infinite AMD Radeon 6900XT GPU. It’s inspired by Mark VII Mjolnir armor and borrows several features from the Master Chief himself. You’ll see the iconic “117” callsign and the iridium gold fan border on the body. There’s also a Cortana-blue light to signify the AI slot on the back of the Master Chief’s helmet. Yes, it looks gorgeous! AMD is not going to sell this limited edition GPU on the market though. Instead, Microsoft and AMD will hold giveaways online, giving players multiple opportunities over the coming weeks to get their hands on one.