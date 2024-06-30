Key Takeaways Microsoft has finally fixed a Copilot-related icon alignment bug on Windows 10 and 11 PCs.

The issue affected multi-monitor setups, leading to Microsoft applying a compatibility hold.

A patch for Windows 10 devices was released on June 25, 2024, enabling Copilot usage without issues.

Microsoft began rolling out Copilot to Windows 10 Insiders back in November 2023, despite the operating system reaching its end of life fairly soon. The company then began to deploy Copilot on Windows 10 and 11 PCs via an optional update, but soon had to apply a compatibility hold on certain configurations after customers reported weird icon alignment issues. That said, it still continued rolling out Copilot to more devices in a staggered manner, and while it isn't tracking the aforementioned bug for Windows 11 devices anymore after issuing a fix, Microsoft was tracking it for Windows 10, until today.

What's this weird bug, and how did Microsoft fix it?

Towards the end of November 2023, several customers began reporting that after installing Copilot on multi-monitor setups, their desktop icons would move around unexpectedly or become misaligned. As a result, Microsoft applied a compatibility hold, restricting multi-monitor configurations from receiving Copilot. Eventually, the Redmond tech firm resolved the issue for Windows 11 devices through a server-side patch on January 9, 2024, with the safeguard hold being removed for Windows 11 version 23H2 hardware in February as well.

Now, roughly seven months after initial discovery, Microsoft has finally released a patch for Windows 10 devices, available through the optional preview update rolled out on June 25, 2024. As spotted by Neowin, the update enables Windows 10 version 22H2 devices to receive Copilot anytime between now and the coming few months. After installing this update, customers should be able to use Copilot as intended with no undesired quirks with multi-monitors PCs.

It is important to note that the June 25 update for Windows 11 - KB5039302 - contains numerous issues currently impacting lots of customers, such as a broken Taskbar and bootloops. However, these problems do not affect Windows 10 consumers, if the Windows Release Health Dashboard is anything to go by.