Key Takeaways Windows 11 users face bootloop issues after June's optional update (KB5039302).

Microsoft is investigating the root cause and has paused the update's rollout.

The issue is more likely to occur with virtualization tools in Windows 11 versions 23H2 and 22H2.

Yesterday, we reported that Windows is incorrectly spamming some users to change their timezone. Although Microsoft is reportedly aware of this issue and is working on releasing a fix in the coming days, it is not tracking this problem in its Windows release health dashboard. In fact, it has now started tracking another issue on this dashboard, one that is arguably more severe.

What issue is plaguing Windows 11 now?

In its Windows health release dashboard, Microsoft has noted that following the installation of the June non-security preview update (KB5039302), it has received several reports that some PCs either fail to start or are stuck in a bootloop state, where they may restart repeatedly without user intervention. This is quite a serious problem that may require entering recovery mode, which can significantly hamper productivity, especially if it is happening on your primary device.

The Redmond firm says that the problem is seemingly more likely to happen if you use virtual machines and other nested virtualization tools on your PC, such as CloudPC, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), and DevBox. However, the company is still investigating the root cause of the problem.

What is Microsoft doing to fix this issue?

As it continues to investigate this bug, Microsoft has decided to pause the rollout of this particular update through Windows Update and Windows Update for Business. It claims that the issue is less likely to affect Windows 11 Home, as most users do not engage in virtualization activities in home environments. Fortunately, server editions of Windows are not impacted, but the annoyance is still present in Windows 11 versions 23H2 and 22H2. Microsoft is working on resolving the problem and says that it will provide an update in an "upcoming release". It's likely that we'll receive an out-of-band update considering the severity of the issue, rather than waiting for Patch Tuesday.