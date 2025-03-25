Summary Microsoft Photos app introduces web search & Copilot button to enhance photo editing.

Quick access to AI editing & visual search is available in File Explorer after the latest update.

The update allows adjustment of subfolder & gallery content display.

The Microsoft Photos app may not be as popular as some of the company's productivity tools, but it offers advanced features like OCR support to enhance your workflows. What's even better is that Microsoft keeps pushing updates to the Photos app so that Windows users don't have to look elsewhere for light photo editing work. Continuing the trend, the company has just released another update to its Photos app, both for Windows 11 and 10 devices.

The latest update to the Photos app introduces some handy new tools that will complement existing features as well as help you better organize your image and video collections. The update also introduces more AI capabilities to the Photos app to help get things done faster.

Microsoft Photos has a new tool to search the web, a new Copilot button

The OCR feature helps you extract text photos, but what if you don't understand something? In such scenarios, with the latest major update to the Photos app, things will be a little bit easier for you, thanks to the ability to search the web functionality in the Photos app. When you select a particular string of text and right-click it after hitting that OCR button, you'll now see a Search in web option along with the well-known "Copy text" and "Select all text" in the menu.

Moreover, the Photos app now has a Copilot button to help you with photo editing. For example, it can give you expert advice on how to enhance your images, discover details about your photos, and help you improve your photography skills. The new Copilot button is available at the top of the Photos Viewer.

In addition to the above changes, Microsoft has also started rolling out quick access to AI editing and visual search from File Explorer without opening the Photos app. In simple words, you can right-click a photo in the File Explorer and hover your cursor on "Photos" to get a bunch of new options, such as "Create with Designer," "Erase object," and "Visual Search with Bing." These options usually appear at the top of the Photos Viewer in the photo app, but you'll now see them in the File Explorer context menu after right-clicking an image.

The latest Photos app update has something for those who don't care about AI features, too. If you update your Photos app to the latest version, you get the option to 'adjust how your subfolder and gallery content show up.' To do that, just enable the "Show subfolders" option by clicking the filter button.

These changes aren't available to all

Microsoft has started rolling out these capabilities to the Photos app for Windows Insiders. Additionally, you'll need to update the Photos app to version 2025.11030.20006.0 or higher to get those features. Also, as Microsoft mentioned in its official blog post, not all Windows Insiders will get the update right away, so you might have to wait a few hours or even days.