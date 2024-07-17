Key Takeaways Microsoft enhances Windows Photos app with more tools powered by AI.

Designer tools now integrated directly into Photos app for seamless editing.

Users can personalize images with object detection, background blur, color pop, and more.

AI is everywhere these days, and Windows is no different, with Microsoft going full speed ahead with its AI tools. While the most obvious example is its Copilot assistant, it's also working hard on its Designer app to generate and edit images using the power of artificial intelligence. Now, the company is ready to add more AI-powered tools to Windows Photos, giving you more powerful options at your fingertips.

Image Credit: Microsoft

If you're a big fan of using Designer to tweak your photos, Microsoft has the update for you. First up, the company no longer makes Designer boot up in a separate web window - everything will now be integrated within the Photos app.

Once it's open, there are a ton of different things you can do using the AI tools available to you. As Microsoft puts it:

AI will intelligently detect the objects in your image, allowing you to personalize it with ease. Erase objects from your shot, create beautiful portrait photos with background blur, add creative flair with color pop, enhance the visual impact of your image with auto crop, or try out the new text and markup features to bring your creative ideas to life. You will also have access to the editing features you know and expect like filters, adjustments and more.

If you want to give the update a try, there are a few caveats. First, you need to be part of the Insider channel to give this update a spin. Next, you need to have your Windows display language set to one of the following: English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, or Portuguese (Brazil). You'll also need a Microsoft account for the full experience, and your Photos app needs to be at version 2024.11070.12001.0 or higher. You can check out more information about this feature on the Windows Insider Blog.